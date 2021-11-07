Mobile Fire-Rescue partners with Toys for Tots

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is partnering with 3D Force Reconnaissance Company to bring the 2021 Toys for Tots Foundation Campaign to Mobile.

The Marine Corps collects toys from the local community through both events and box donations to help the less fortunate children of Mobile County during the holiday season.

All Mobile Fire-Rescue Department stations will serve as donation sights through Wed, Dec. 8.

You can drop off donations every day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Only new, unwrapped toys will be accepted.

For more information on ways to contribute to a local child’s hope, click here.