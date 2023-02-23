MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department announced applications for spring enrollment into the Citizens Fire Academy are now open. The application deadline is March 6 and the nine-week course begins March 13.
Participants will meet one night a week for three hours each evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.. You can find the application online. The minimum age to apply is 18.
“The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department Citizens Fire Academy is designed to increase understanding of fire and emergency medical operations and to promote citizen interaction with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department firefighters and firemedics,” reads the website.
During the weekly sessions, participants will be provided with an overview of the major divisions in the department and a “general overview of firefighting and emergency medical services.”
Participants will be in a classroom, on the training grounds, in fire stations, be at the 911 Center and take a tour of the Fireboat “Phoenix.”
Topics covered in the nine-week course:
- Station Tour
- Mobile Fire-Rescue History
- Organization/Rank Structure
- Communications/911 Center
- SCBA/Protective Clothing
- CPR and AED Training
- Fire and Injury Prevention Education
- Special Operations
- Vehicle Extrication
- Rappelling
- Fire Boat Operations
- Fire Operations