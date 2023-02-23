MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department announced applications for spring enrollment into the Citizens Fire Academy are now open. The application deadline is March 6 and the nine-week course begins March 13.

Participants will meet one night a week for three hours each evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.. You can find the application online. The minimum age to apply is 18.

“The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department Citizens Fire Academy is designed to increase understanding of fire and emergency medical operations and to promote citizen interaction with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department firefighters and firemedics,” reads the website.

During the weekly sessions, participants will be provided with an overview of the major divisions in the department and a “general overview of firefighting and emergency medical services.”

Participants will be in a classroom, on the training grounds, in fire stations, be at the 911 Center and take a tour of the Fireboat “Phoenix.”

Topics covered in the nine-week course: