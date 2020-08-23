Mobile Fire-Rescue say fire at Carabelle Key residence under control

UPDATE (9:10 PM) — MFRD provided an update concerning the residential fire, saying it is “under control” and no one was injured.

Carrabelle Key Fire is under control. No injuries reported from the scene. Crews remain for overhaul operations and investigation. — Mobile Fire-Rescue (@MobileFRD) August 23, 2020

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue say units are working a residential fire near Carabelle Key.

Units on scene of a residential fire in the 7000 block of Carrabelle Key with flames and smoke visible from a single story home. This is a developing scene. — Mobile Fire-Rescue (@MobileFRD) August 23, 2020

There is no further information available at this time.

