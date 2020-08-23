Mobile Fire-Rescue say fire at Carabelle Key residence under control

UPDATE (9:10 PM) — MFRD provided an update concerning the residential fire, saying it is “under control” and no one was injured.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue say units are working a residential fire near Carabelle Key.
There is no further information available at this time.
