Mobile Fire-Rescue say fire at Carabelle Key residence under control

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (9:10 PM) — MFRD provided an update concerning the residential fire, saying it is “under control” and no one was injured.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue say units are working a residential fire near Carabelle Key.

There is no further information available at this time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories