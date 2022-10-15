UPDATE (1:00 p.m.): The “first floor search is all clear,” according to a tweet from MFRD. Crews are still battling a fire on the second floor.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is on scene at Peach Place Inn Apartments on Leroy Stevens Road for a “heavy fire,” according to a tweet from MFRD.
Officials with MFRD said this is a “2-alarm fire” which calls for more trucks, firefighters and equipment. There is heavy fire “showing from a 2-story, wood apartment building,” according to a tweet.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
