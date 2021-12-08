Mobile Fire-Rescue now accepting applications for firefighter and paramedic positions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) announced Dec. 7 that they are accepting Firefighter and paramedic applications for next year.

Mobile Fire-Rescue is looking for individuals who have a passion for helping others and serving the Mobile Community, according to a Facebook from the MFRD.

The annual Firefighter salary breakdown for 2022 is:

Annual pay: 6 hours built-in overtime pay for every pay period Food Allowance: Total annual pay: 40,528.22 + $1,000 + $1,200 ($46.16 per day) = 42,728.22 The annual Paramedic salary breakdown for 2022 is: Base firefighter pay: 10 % incentive: Ambulance riding incentive Total annual pay: $42,728.22 + $4,272 + $5,000 = $52,000.22

The MFRD is also offering education incentive pay in addition to base salary:

For those with an Associate’s degree or hour equivalency, a 5% increase will be added, totaling an extra $2,026.

For those with a Bachelor’s Degree, a 10% increased will be added, totaling an extra $4,052.

For those with a Master’s Degree, a 15% increase will be added, totaling an extra $6,078.

The MFRD is also offering vacation benefits, health and life insurance coverage and pension rates.

Paramedics are guaranteed a 100% paramedic school tuition reimbursement and other employees are offered a 50% tuition reimbursement.

For more information, visit their website or Facebook page for updates.

Residents can also call or text 251-554-2298 for more employment information.