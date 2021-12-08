Mobile Fire-Rescue now accepting applications for firefighter and paramedic positions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) announced Dec. 7 that they are accepting Firefighter and paramedic applications for next year.
Mobile Fire-Rescue is looking for individuals who have a passion for helping others and serving the Mobile Community, according to a Facebook from the MFRD.
The annual Firefighter salary breakdown for 2022 is:
|Annual pay:
|6 hours built-in overtime pay for every pay period
|Food Allowance:
|Total annual pay:
|40,528.22
|+ $1,000
|+ $1,200 ($46.16 per day)
|= 42,728.22
The annual Paramedic salary breakdown for 2022 is:
|Base firefighter pay:
|10 % incentive:
|Ambulance riding incentive
|Total annual pay:
|$42,728.22
|+ $4,272
|+ $5,000
|= $52,000.22
The MFRD is also offering education incentive pay in addition to base salary:
- For those with an Associate’s degree or hour equivalency, a 5% increase will be added, totaling an extra $2,026.
- For those with a Bachelor’s Degree, a 10% increased will be added, totaling an extra $4,052.
- For those with a Master’s Degree, a 15% increase will be added, totaling an extra $6,078.
The MFRD is also offering vacation benefits, health and life insurance coverage and pension rates.
Paramedics are guaranteed a 100% paramedic school tuition reimbursement and other employees are offered a 50% tuition reimbursement.
For more information, visit their website or Facebook page for updates.
Residents can also call or text 251-554-2298 for more employment information.