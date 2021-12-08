Mobile Fire-Rescue now accepting applications for firefighter and paramedic positions

Mobile County

Mobile Fire-Rescue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) announced Dec. 7 that they are accepting Firefighter and paramedic applications for next year.

Mobile Fire-Rescue is looking for individuals who have a passion for helping others and serving the Mobile Community, according to a Facebook from the MFRD.

The annual Firefighter salary breakdown for 2022 is:

Annual pay:6 hours built-in overtime pay for every pay periodFood Allowance:Total annual pay:
40,528.22+ $1,000+ $1,200 ($46.16 per day)= 42,728.22

The annual Paramedic salary breakdown for 2022 is:

Base firefighter pay:10 % incentive:Ambulance riding incentiveTotal annual pay:
$42,728.22+ $4,272+ $5,000 = $52,000.22

The MFRD is also offering education incentive pay in addition to base salary:

  • For those with an Associate’s degree or hour equivalency, a 5% increase will be added, totaling an extra $2,026.
  • For those with a Bachelor’s Degree, a 10% increased will be added, totaling an extra $4,052.
  • For those with a Master’s Degree, a 15% increase will be added, totaling an extra $6,078.

The MFRD is also offering vacation benefits, health and life insurance coverage and pension rates.

Paramedics are guaranteed a 100% paramedic school tuition reimbursement and other employees are offered a 50% tuition reimbursement.

For more information, visit their website or Facebook page for updates.

Residents can also call or text 251-554-2298 for more employment information.

