MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue worked with Grizzled Productions to produce a firetruck Christmas light show at its Tapia Station.
In the video posted to Facebook, MFRD says, “Spread love, joy, kindness, and cheer . . . all year ’round.”
