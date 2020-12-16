Mobile Fire-Rescue light show ignites Christmas spirit

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue worked with Grizzled Productions to produce a firetruck Christmas light show at its Tapia Station.

In the video posted to Facebook, MFRD says, “Spread love, joy, kindness, and cheer . . . all year ’round.”

