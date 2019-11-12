Mobile Fire-Rescue issues reminder of cold weather safety practices

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Cold weather is approaching and a freeze warning has been issued for the News 5 area.

Mobile Fire-Rescue is reminding people about some cold weather tips to help everyone stay safe and warm:

  • When using space heaters, give adequate space (at least 3 feet in all directions) for proper use. NEVER plug space heaters into extension cords or surge protectors.
  • Test in-home smoke alarms/carbon monoxide detectors to ensure working properly.
  • Beware of lit candles.
  • Check chimneys and vents prior to use. Ensure free of debris (leaves, sticks, etc.), which may prevent adequate air flow and exhaust.
  • Call 911 in case of an emergency.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories