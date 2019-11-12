Mobile Fire-Rescue issues reminder of cold weather safety practices

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Cold weather is approaching and a freeze warning has been issued for the News 5 area.
Mobile Fire-Rescue is reminding people about some cold weather tips to help everyone stay safe and warm:
- When using space heaters, give adequate space (at least 3 feet in all directions) for proper use. NEVER plug space heaters into extension cords or surge protectors.
- Test in-home smoke alarms/carbon monoxide detectors to ensure working properly.
- Beware of lit candles.
- Check chimneys and vents prior to use. Ensure free of debris (leaves, sticks, etc.), which may prevent adequate air flow and exhaust.
- Call 911 in case of an emergency.
