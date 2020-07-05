Mobile Fire-Rescue: Investigators considering Summer Place Apartments fire arson

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue says the three-alarm fire at the Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road is being considered arson.

On May 20, 2020, Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the massive, three-alarm fire destroyed 8 apartment units, covering approximately one-third of the apartment building.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says investigators are considering the fire to have been intentionally set. They are asking for the public’s help in gathering information. If you have any information, you’re asked to call (251) 208-7311.

One woman was trapped inside of an apartment during the fire. Quinn Parrish, who lives in a neighboring apartment complex, was walking by and saw the flames and helped pull her to safety.

The city honored Parrish and two others were for their heroism in helping rescue 20 people from the fire.

