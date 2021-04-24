Mobile Fire-Rescue investigating deadly fire on Jones Ave.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is investigating the cause of a deadly fire on Jones Avenue Saturday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area of Donald Street and Jones Avenue at 6:27 a.m. Saturday and saw a single-story house with heavy flames. An unknown-aged person was found inside during a search. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters successfully extinguished the fire with no injuries. The cause of the fire and the amount of damage are under investigation.