MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile firefighter who was injured after falling during duty Saturday night is still in the hospital, according to a Facebook post made on the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department’s page.

Capt. Joe O’Connor was one of the firefighters on the scene at Jaguars Cleaners and Laundromat Saturday when he fell around 8:30 p.m. He fell from the edge of the roof and was transported to a local hospital.

In a post on Monday, MFRD officials said O’Connor is still hospitalized at USA Health University Hospital. He suffered several spinal fractures and broken ribs but is in good spirits, they said.

MFRD was called to the fire on Old Shell Road at 7:48 p.m. Crews arrived on the scene within four minutes and command called for a second alarm at 8 p.m.