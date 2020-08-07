Mobile Fire-Rescue hosts graduation for news firefighters

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile has 13 new firefighters after they were sworn in Friday, Aug. 7. Firefighter Recruit Class 20-01 will have completed 20 weeks of rigorous training (10 weeks fire, 10 weeks EMT) through MFRD’s Training Division.

The graduation ceremony was held at Cottage Hill Baptist Church, 4255 Cottage Hill Road.

Here are the names of MFRD Class 20-01:

DAKOTA CHANCERY

JUSTIN CROSSLEY

CHARLES DURGIN

WILLIAM GARROR

COREY KELLEY

NATHANIEL LEWIS

MATTHEW LINDSEY

DAVID MCKEE

MICHAEL STALLWORTH

NICK DESANTIS

ASHLIE FRISTOE

KENNETH FOLSOM

MORGAN LUTTICKEN

Firefighter Recruit Class 20-01 (and Training staff) made the traditional 38-story climb at the RSA Tower, commemorating the finale of recruit school.

