Mobile Fire-Rescue hosts graduation for news firefighters

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile has 13 new firefighters after they were sworn in Friday, Aug. 7. Firefighter Recruit Class 20-01 will have completed 20 weeks of rigorous training (10 weeks fire, 10 weeks EMT) through MFRD’s Training Division.

The graduation ceremony was held at Cottage Hill Baptist Church, 4255 Cottage Hill Road.

Here are the names of MFRD Class 20-01:

  • DAKOTA CHANCERY
  • JUSTIN CROSSLEY
  • CHARLES DURGIN
  • WILLIAM GARROR
  • COREY KELLEY
  • NATHANIEL LEWIS
  • MATTHEW LINDSEY
  • DAVID MCKEE
  • MICHAEL STALLWORTH
  • NICK DESANTIS
  • ASHLIE FRISTOE
  • KENNETH FOLSOM
  • MORGAN LUTTICKEN

Firefighter Recruit Class 20-01 (and Training staff) made the traditional 38-story climb at the RSA Tower, commemorating the finale of recruit school.

