Mobile Fire-Rescue extinguishes early morning fire on Highway 90

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue crews extinguished an early morning fire on Highway 90 Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the 5000 block of Highway 90 at 2:54 a.m. for reports of a structure on fire in the area. When crews arrived, heavy flames and smoke were coming from a single-story residence. Search and rescue teams swept through the residence, looking for victims trapped inside. No occupants were discovered inside of the home.





Crews were able to get the fire under control by 3:28 a.m. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.