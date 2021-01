MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A deadly police shooting happened hours after a meeting to better relationships between law enforcement and the people they serve.

The Mobile Police Department is working to gain trust in diverse communities. Chief Lawrence Battiste said the idea for these meetings began with protests from last summer. Police report, through research, people of Asian and Hispanic backgrounds are usually reluctant to speak with law enforcement if they are the victim of a crime. The goal of the meetings is to address problems brought by community members, mostly of Asian and Hispanic backgrounds, and create solutions.