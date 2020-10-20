Mobile Fire-Rescue crews honored for saving 3-year-old from drowning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Mobile Fire-Rescue crews received Life Saving Awards for saving a 3-year-old boy from drowning in August.

On Aug. 8, the crew of Engine 18, led by Capt. Tim Hall, Jr., responded to a home in Taylor Place for a possible drowning.

Mobile Fire-Rescue said several family dogs alerted the boy’s father to the incident outdoors, where he discovered his 3-year-old son unconscious in the pool. When Mobile Fire-Rescue arrived, family and neighbors frantically directed the crew to the pool area at the rear of the home. Firefighters performed chest compressions until he finally began to cough and gag, indicating signs of breathing.

The boy was carried to Rescue 22, who was then on scene to assist. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for evaluation and additional medical care.

The young boy made a full recovery soon thereafter.

Because of Engine 18’s rapid response and medical intervention, combined with Rescue 22’s speedy transport, and the family’s rescue efforts, the 3-year-old survived.

Fire Chief Jeremy Lami and the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department presented Life Saving Awards to:

Engine 18 (EC18)

• Fire Service Captain Tim Hall, Jr.

• Fire Service Driver Michael Westley

• Firefighter Bakari Beard

• Firefighter Krysten Richard

Rescue 22 (RC22)

• Fire Service Driver Mark Wilkinson

• Firefighter Daryl Berry

