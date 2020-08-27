Mobile Fire-Rescue confirms fire at EZ Auto Finance in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire was confirmed to be on Airport Blvd. and Cody Rd. at EZ Auto Finance by Mobile Fire-Rescue.
They say flames are visible but no injuries are reported.
Crews are on scene now trying to determine the cause of the fire.
