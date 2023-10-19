MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department Chief Jeremy Lami announced Wednesday he will retire in November.

Lami has been with MFRD for 21 years, three of which as fire chief. His term will officially end on Nov. 4.

Notable achievements MFRD made during Lami’s time as Fire Chief include a professional development program, the department’s first five-year strategic plan, bumping up the department’s Insurance Services Office rating from ISO-3 to ISO-1, CAAS accreditation for MFRD’s ambulance service and CFAI accreditation for the department.

By the time the department earned CFAI accreditation, MFRD was one of nine departments across the United States to hold all three standards.

Lami also added 47 firefighters during his tenure as Chief.

“Over the years, I have been privileged to witness firsthand the unwavering dedication, bravery, and commitment of our Firefighters and support staff,” Lami said. “Our ranks are filled with some of the finest individuals I have ever had the honor to serve alongside. I’m incredibly thankful for the experiences and relationships along my journey.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson appointed MFRD Chief of Staff Johnny Morris Jr. to be the interim chief. He could be the first permanent Black Fire Chief in Mobile’s history if the City Council affirms his appointment.