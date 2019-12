MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - With cold weather coming, the Salvation Army, located at 1009 Dauphin Street, opens its doors to keep the community warm. News 5’s Caroline Carithers spoke to employees about the services they offer.

Major Tom Richmond says, “When it’s cold, like we are getting ready to have now, we make sure we open our shelter to more so we can have men off the streets.” He goes on to say around 4 pm Monday, groups of people will line up, check in, eat a warm dinner, have access to laundry and shower services, and sleep in a warm bed. The next day tenants will be given breakfast and a sack lunch to take with them.