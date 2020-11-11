Mobile Fire-Rescue battles house fire off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday morning off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
The home, located at 503 Stewart Memorial CME Street, has flames and smoke visible when crews arrived. Crews got the fire under control within an hour.
MFRD says no one was injured in the fire.
