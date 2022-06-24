A house on Shady Brook Dr and Pleasant Valley Rd caught fire around 11:30 this morning with a cause still unknown | WKRG

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Fire-Rescue said no one was harmed in a Friday morning house fire near the intersection of Shady Brook Drive and Pleasant Valley Road. Firefighters battled the blaze in 100 degree heat, switching shifts to stay hydrated.

Officials said the fire started around 11:30 Friday morning. The cause is unknown. Officials said the fire started in the garage before spreading to the back of the house.

Officials said residents were home at the time of the fire but made it out safe and unharmed. Mobile Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes. Firefighters did their best to stay hydrated in the 100 degree heat, taking water breaks and switching out shifts.

Mobile Fire-Rescue Public Information Officer Steven Millhouse praised the crew’s response.

“Our crew did an amazing job of containing the fire and making sure that it was put out,” said Millhouse. “We noticed that flames and smoke were visible at the rear of the residence and that is where we focused our attack.”

Thankfully the fire was kept under control and did not spread to neighboring houses.