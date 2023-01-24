Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department have released more information about a boat fire on the Cochrane Causeway Monday night.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department have released more information about a boat fire on the Cochrane Causeway Monday night.

Officials said firefighters were called to Blakeley Boatworks around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of “a marine vessel on fire in dry docks.” Firefighters arrived on the scene at 5:14 p.m. and found a 110 x 35-foot 3-level vessel in flames. No one was on board at the time of the fire.



Incident Command requested a 2nd alarm response to help fight the fire. Officials said crews fought the fire for over an hour and it was declared “under control” just before 7:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. MFRD officials are continuing to investigate the fire.

