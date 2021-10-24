Mobile Fire-Rescue awarded $1.25 million grant

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) received the Port Security Grant Oct. 19 in Mobile.
The $1.25 million grant will allow the MFRD to purchase new equipment to protect Mobile’s port infrastructure, according to a Facebook post from the MFRD.
The MFRD will purchase fireboats that include:
- firefighting defense capabilities
- chemical defense capabilities
- Biological defense capabilities
- Radiological defense capabilities
- Nuclear (CBRN) defense capabilities
The MFRD is currently in the planning phase as they develop specifications for their new fireboat build, according to the post.