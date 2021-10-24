Mobile Fire-Rescue awarded $1.25 million grant

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) received the Port Security Grant Oct. 19 in Mobile.

The $1.25 million grant will allow the MFRD to purchase new equipment to protect Mobile’s port infrastructure, according to a Facebook post from the MFRD.

The MFRD will purchase fireboats that include:

firefighting defense capabilities

chemical defense capabilities

Biological defense capabilities

Radiological defense capabilities

Nuclear (CBRN) defense capabilities

The MFRD is currently in the planning phase as they develop specifications for their new fireboat build, according to the post.