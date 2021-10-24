Mobile Fire-Rescue awarded $1.25 million grant

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) received the Port Security Grant Oct. 19 in Mobile.

The $1.25 million grant will allow the MFRD to purchase new equipment to protect Mobile’s port infrastructure, according to a Facebook post from the MFRD.

The MFRD will purchase fireboats that include:

  • firefighting defense capabilities
  • chemical defense capabilities
  • Biological defense capabilities
  • Radiological defense capabilities
  • Nuclear (CBRN) defense capabilities

The MFRD is currently in the planning phase as they develop specifications for their new fireboat build, according to the post.

