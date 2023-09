UPDATE (4:21 p.m.): Residents in the area are backed up on North Drive due to the big first responder presence.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department have confirmed they are on the scene of a residential fire on Navco Road.

The fire is active, and a plume of smoke can be seen near the intersection of I-10 and I-65.

WKRG has a crew heading to the scene. We will update this story when more information becomes available.