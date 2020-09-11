Mobile Fire Department remembers 9/11 responders with stair climb

The Mobile Department remembered and honored 9/11 first responders on Friday with a memorial stair climb.

Club 4 Fitness partnered with the Mobile Fire Department and hosted their first memorial stair climb in our area.

All three Club 4 Fitness locations in Mobile including Schillinger Road, Hillcrest Road, and Airport Blvd participated and invited the public to submit donations and take the challenge.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to MFRD’s Firefighter Foundation Fund.

Club 4 Fitness says they will be matching the donations made through 7:00 p.m.

“We want to honor and remember those that gave their lives during that day and just give back to the community,” says Ray Lee, the General Manager at the Club 4 Fitness off Airport Blvd.

Firefighters say they participated in the memorial stair climb to walk in the shoes remember the 343 firefighters that died on 9/11 saving others.

“They climbed those stairs seeking out who needed help the most. The stair climb itself is just in remembrance. If they were able to do it, we’ll do it, and keep on the fight for them. We’ll keep climbing for them,” says Steven Millhouse, the Public Information Officer for the Mobile Fire Department.

In addition to collecting donations, Club 4 Fitness says anyone can sign up to climb the stairs and walk alongside firefighters through the end of the day.

Club 4 Fitness is partnering with local fire departments around the country to host the stair climb.

The Mobile Fire Department says they are glad they could be a part of it and hope to do it again next year.

