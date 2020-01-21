2 alarm fire on Spring Hill Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue crews responded to a 2 alarm fire at a duplex located at 809 Spring Hill Avenue near Broad Street.
Mobile Fire-Rescue tweeted heavy flames and smoke were coming from the multi-story duplex.
Mobile Fire-Rescue says no one was injured in the fire. All residents were able to safely evacuate.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
