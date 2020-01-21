2 alarm fire on Spring Hill Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue crews responded to a 2 alarm fire at a duplex located at 809 Spring Hill Avenue near Broad Street.

Mobile Fire-Rescue tweeted heavy flames and smoke were coming from the multi-story duplex.

Units on scene of a 2-alarm structure fire in he 800 block of Spring Hill Ave. Heavy flames and smoke active in a multi-story duplex. — Mobile Fire-Rescue (@MobileFRD) January 21, 2020

Mobile Fire-Rescue says no one was injured in the fire. All residents were able to safely evacuate.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

LATEST STORIES: