2 alarm fire on Spring Hill Avenue

Mobile County
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue crews responded to a 2 alarm fire at a duplex located at 809 Spring Hill Avenue near Broad Street.

Mobile Fire-Rescue tweeted heavy flames and smoke were coming from the multi-story duplex.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says no one was injured in the fire. All residents were able to safely evacuate.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

