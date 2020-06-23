Mobile fire crews battle blaze at A&R Appliances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue worked a commercial building fire at A and R Appliances and Liquidation on Duval Street.

Crews responded to reports of heavy smoke and fire visible a little after 9 p.m. Monday. Mobile Fire-Rescue said no one was in the building at the time and the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes. The cause of the fire and the amount of damage is unknown.

