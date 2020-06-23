Mobile fire crews battle blaze at A&R Appliances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson met with the mayors of Alabama's 10 largest cities Monday to share ideas on how to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stimpson traveled to Prattville for the meeting. Police chiefs and finance directors from across the state also attended the meeting. The mayors were briefed by representatives from the FBI on law enforcement activity, and Gov. Kay Ivey and members of her cabinet were also in attendance.