MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire Chief Johnny Morris Jr. was officially sworn into office Friday at an investiture ceremony in Mobile Government Plaza’s Ceremonial Courtroom.

Several gathered for the ceremony. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mobile City Council President C.J. Small, Public Safety Executive Director Robert Lasky and Morris all made statements at the ceremony.

Morris said he hopes to increase the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department’s presence in non-emergencies and to foster more positive interactions with citizens daily.

He joined MFRD in 1990 and has been in multiple leadership roles with the department since.

He most recently served as Chief of Staff and played a role in making the department one of nine across the country with an Insurance Services Office ISO-1 rating, Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services accreditation and Commission on Fire Accreditation International accreditation.

“Be nice, do good, and you will make a difference,” Morris said.

Morris, a native of Mobile, is the first Black fire chief in the history of the department.

He began his tenure as chief on Nov. 4.