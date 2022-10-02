Mobile Fire and Rescue are investigating a fire that occurred just past 8 p.m. at a vacant church.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire and Rescue are investigating a fire that occurred just past 8 p.m. at a vacant church.

According to Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire and Rescue, The City of Grace crews arrived on the scene to heavy smoke on the second floor of the building.

Millhouse said six engines, three ladder trucks, two ambulances, and district chiefs were all on the scene, as they worked to mitigate the fire. Millhouse said crews used a defensive strategy to get the fire under control. Crews searched the building and found no one inside, and no firefighters were injured in the process.

This is a developing story. MFRD will be completing a preliminary investigation to find out how the fire started.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.