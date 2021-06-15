Mobile finance committee plans to meet again on Mayor’s employee bonus plan

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile finance committee will meet on June 29th to further discuss bonuses for city employees. Mayor Sandy Stimpson has proposed paying full and part-time employees bonuses of $5,000 and $2,500 respectively using funds from the President’s American Rescue Plan. The city received $58.2m under the plan.

Under what the mayor is calling his ‘People First’ plan, employees who were working for the city between March 2020 and March 2021 would be eligible for the payments. The plan also calls for funding for those hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. That would include “addressing negative economic impacts,” funding “equity-focused services” and expanding “broadband infrastructure.” 

