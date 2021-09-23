Mobile felon sentenced for possessing guns after threatening former employer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 10 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Michael Lee Ammons, 51, threatened to commit a mass shooting at a Mobile trucking company where he worked, according to court documents.

The former trucking company employee was then detained and arrested after federal agents found a 40-caliber pistol and 22-caliber long rifle bullets, according to the release.

After serving his 10-month term, Ammons will also serve a three-year term of supervised release. He will be required to undergo testing and treatment for substance abuse, according to the release.

Ammons is not allowed to contact his former employer and must pay $100 in special assessments.