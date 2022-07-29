MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a homicide victim said they’re upset the man accused of killing their son is out of jail on bond.

It’s been nine months since Teresa Ryals was able to hold her son.

“The only way I can visit my son is if I go to the cemetery,” said Ryals.

Jerome Ryals Jr. was shot and killed last October at the Family Dollar on Pleasant Valley Road.

Chrosin Mauldin was arrested and charged with murder in November. Court records show he was released from jail this week on a $10,000 bond to get cancer treatment in Birmingham. After that treatment, he’ll be on house arrest.

“Why couldn’t the court system have him transferred to have that procedure and transferred back to Metro,” said Ryals.

At the time of the murder, Mauldin was serving a sentence for a 2018 assault case. Court records show he was allowed to serve that sentence at home because of his cancer diagnosis. Ryals is worried Mauldin will commit another crime while on house arrest again.

“I feel like it’s a spit in the face. That’s how I feel. And I feel like, again, that my son was killed all over again. That you let somebody freely out, even though he’s on house arrest, are you really going to monitor him like you should,” said Ryals.

Under his house arrest rules, Mauldin will not be allowed to leave the house unless there is a medical emergency. We reached out to Mauldin’s lawyer for comment, he said he could not comment at this time.