Mobile family talks about scary cyberstalking experience

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A North Carolina man received the maximum sentence for cyberstalking Mobile teens.

On Friday, one of those teenagers and their family opened up to News 5 about how they helped the FBI catch a sexual predator.

Investigators said Garnett James Lloyd Junior made threats thinking he was speaking to the high school girl, but he was really talking to an FBI agent.

Nancy Vigor said, “Well I thought I knew the person, but I wasn’t really sure, so I accepted it.” She said her daughter broke their family’s rules and accepted a friend request from a stranger, but Nancy didn’t know anything was wrong until she got a call from another parent. She said, “To say I see that your daughter has accepted this request as well, this is what we think is happening.”

That parent told Nancy about messages another Mary G. Montgomery student got from the same account. The account was listed under the name “Taylor Smiths,” but investigators say it really belonged to Lloyd. Investigators say Lloyd asked the other student for pictures of a dress that girl’s mom was selling. Nancy said, “We knew that dresses had been posted. It was homecoming season, so the timing, in this case, was very relevant. All the girls within our particular school district were selling old dresses to pay for the expense of new dresses.”

Lloyd’s requests then became inappropriate. Nancy said, “Immediately messages started to come across of well can you send me this dress at this angle I’m planning to use it for a pageant and needless to say, the

angles asked for, were not the angles that one would expect.”

Investigators said Lloyd made threats to that girl. Nancy’s daughter Breighanna was working and did not have her phone when Lloyd sent her the same message he sent the other student, asking her about a dress. Nancy spoke to her daughter when she got home about the fake account.

Nancy said, “She came to us on Sunday and said mom, hand over my account. Pick up the conversation where it left off, and that’s exactly what the agent did.”

Investigators say after the family handed over the social media account, Lloyd messaged the agent, and they were able to arrest him. Breighanna says she’s learned a lesson about cyber safety.

Breighanna said, “You don’t leave your doors open at night for just anyone to just walk in and I think social media is the exact same way.” 07:06 – :05

Breighanna says she plans on using her experience to warn others about cyber dangers.