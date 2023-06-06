MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Eight years of memories in Brittany Kirksey’s home have been destroyed after a fire. She walks WKRG News 5’s Jeremy Jones through her home showing the memories that she’ll miss forever.

Brittany Kirksey, a mother of two, was inside sleeping in her Sunnyvale Lane home Sunday morning. Her boyfriend began coughing on the smoke, and he woke her up and told her it was time to get out of the house.

“The smoke was choking him and he got up and trying to wake me up like, ‘hey there’s smoke in the house!” recalled Kirksey. “He gets up to see, and the whole kitchen is already on fire by then. And he got me like, ‘Hey, the house is on fire. We got to go!'”

Kirksey and her boyfriend were able to escape the fire, and Mobile Fire Rescue arrived around 4:15 a.m. and put out the flames.

Kirksey walked WKRG through her home as reminisced her priceless memories.

“I had my diploma and stuff up there and my pictures,” said Kirksey as she pointed out what used to stay on the walls of her living room.

The living room led to the kitchen.

“This is my kitchen,” she pointed out. “This is where everything started.”

As she led WKRG through the home, she showed her living room, her dining room, her son’s bedroom and her bedroom.

“This is the room,” said Kirksey. “This is my room, I miss it.”

“It was just so scary,” she said remembering the fire. “I called 911. I didn’t know what to do.”

She shared what’s left of her home, still trying to save the last bits of pieces she was able to hold on to.

“Some things didn’t get burned, but from water damage and smoke damage, it ruined them,” Kirksey said going through her daughter’s bedroom.

Kirksey said her two children were spending the night at their cousin’s house, so they were not home at the time of the fire. She’s just glad that she, her boyfriend, and her dog were able to make it out safely.

Kirksey’s family has been without a home for the past two days, and she says it’s been difficult for them to go day by day.

“It’s hard,” said Kirksey. “I don’t even really know how I’m getting by. And I’m just gonna say it’s because of God. I’m just going day by day. I have my kids. I try to be strong for my kids, that’s why I’m not crying right now, I’ve shed so many tears. Face was swollen. But we’re just going day by day. I got to figure it out.”

“I’m feeling good,” said McKenslei Kriksey, Brittany’s 9-year-old daughter. “I just miss my home.”

“It’s a blessing that all my cousins are safe,” said Bryson Goldsmith, their cousin.

Brittany says she’s received a lot of support from the community, and that’s helping her get by. She said her niece set her up a GoFundMe to help with their expenses: https://gofund.me/62e0d0ec

Mobile Fire Rescue is still determining what caused the fire as it is still under investigation.