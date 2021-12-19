Mobile family keeping father’s memory alive after he was struck on I-65

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile family is struggling to cope with the loss of a loved one right before Christmas.

Jonathan Neesmith was struck by a vehicle on Dec. 13 while he was loading a vehicle on his tow truck on I-65 in Saraland.

The father of five was taken to University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

His wife, Rebecca Neesmith, said Jonathan’s death shattered their family.

“This week has been a blur really,” Neesmith said. “We had so many things that we were doing that we had planned already and all of that was taken from me, from my kids. He was my rock. He helped me through everything. He was my best friend and now he’s not here.”

Neesmith is also frustrated because she believes his death was preventable.

“When you see a vehicle on the side of the road, slow down and move over,” she said. “These are people too. They have families to go home to and my husband wasn’t able to come home to me.”

Neesmith and her five girls will keep Jonathan’s memory alive by shedding light on road safety.

“He can’t talk anymore but I can,” she said.

Saraland Police are still investigating the crash. Jonathan’s family is asking anyone who might have seen something that day to contact police.

If you would like to donate to the Neesmith family’s gofundme page, click here.