Mobile family honors son’s memory with toy donations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One Mobile family is taking their grief and spinning it into something positive.

“He was in a car accident on April 1st, 2016,” said Megan Roush, his sister.

It’s been five years since Coty Presley’s accident, but his family says the grief feels fresh.

“What was meant for bad, we gonna turn it into good,” said Dan Presley, his dad.

Every year, they collect toys to donate to the children at USA Children and Women’s Hospital, just in time for Christmas and as a way to celebrate Coty’s December birthday.

“My brother had a huge heart for kids. Huge, he loved children, whenever he passed away, we needed a kind of healthy outlet kind of, for our grief,” said Roush.

They’ve already made one large delivery this month, nearly $20,000 worth of toys, making a total of more than $100,000 worth of toys for the hospital since this all began. The toys will be used for Christmas, and to be distributed throughout the entire year as gifts, or for special days.

“The donations that come to us throughout the year, but primarily at Christmas time, I couldn’t do my job without them. We don’t have a budget for toys for the playroom or for the teen lounge, we don’t have a budget for the toys we give out. We couldn’t do what we do without the community,” said Beth Abston, Child Life Specialist with USA Children & Women’s.

The family says they are still dropping off more toys for the kids at the hospital, all to turn their heartbreak into something positive.

“For us, it’s huge. It would not be Christmas to us without doing this,” said Roush.

The family takes donations all year long, they take both monetary and item donations. Right now, they are in need of hygiene products for teenagers. You can contact them on their Facebook page.