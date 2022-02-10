MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Perhaps the only thing harder than getting a good spot on the parade route is getting a good spot to park. The city of Mobile is trying to help.

According to Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s nightly email sent Wednesday: There will also be expanded parking options during Mardi Gras this year thanks to a partnership with Premium Parking that will create over 500 more parking spaces downtown. Parade-Goers will be able to park at the GulfQuest Maritime Museum, the Mobile Cruise Terminal or in the Mobile Civic Center’s overflow parking lot on any parade day. More information about parking lot hours and rates as well as a full map of parking options in downtown Mobile is available on the City’s Mardi Gras dashboard.

You can find the city’s Mardi Gras dashboard here.