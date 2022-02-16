MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The History Museum of Mobile announced they are partnering with Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies and creating an exhibit dedicated to Barton Academy, Alabama’s first public school. The partnership will allow Barton’s eighth-grade class to curate an exhibit using objects in the History Museum’s collection that relates to the historic school.

The History Museum of Mobile holds a collection of over 118,000 objects, of which 223 of these objects are connected to Barton Academy. These items include:

graduation gowns

fine art

commencement programs

yearbooks

The collection documents the 186-year history of the academy. The eighth-grade class has started learning about curation and conceptualizing their exhibit, which will be installed at Barton Academy later this semester.

The eighth-graders will participate in every aspect of the curation process. They will decide on themes, narratives for the exhibit, select objects to be included, write text panels and object labels, design graphics and printed materials, and practice giving tours once the exhibit is installed.

Barton Academy was founded in 1836, Alabama’s first public school, and reopened in 2021 as a magnet school with a focus on global studies and entrepreneurship, taught through a project-based approach.