Mobile event hopes to raise awareness about bullying

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Putting an end to bullying is a message one woman is trying to spread across the Port City.

A family-fun event was held at Lyons Park Saturday to spread the message.

Organizer Clara Cunningham-King says the push to raise awareness about bullying came to her after seeing how her grandchildren handled a disagreement.

She says that was enough to allow her to be a voice for the community to put an end to bullying.

“If we talk nice and act kind. together we can stop end bullying today. If I just reach one person, it’ll be all worth it,” Cunningham-King said.

Cunningham-King says she plans to make this an annual event, hoping to promote change in her community.

