Mobile elementary students make adoption posters for homeless dogs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — “Adopt Me!” That’s what Elizabeth Fonde Elementary students made posters for homeless dogs at the Mobile County Animal Shelter.
Students in Morgan Mumma’s class wanted to help dogs at the shelter and in foster care find there forever homes for the holidays.
Each student chose a dog at the facility and made a poster. Ms. Mumma is now looking for places to display the signs around town.
To view pets available for adoption at the Mobile County Animal Shelter, click here.
