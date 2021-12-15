Mobile, Eastern Shore MPOs to meet to talk about Bayway project

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The metropolitan planning organizations on both sides of Mobile Bay are meeting today and are expected to discuss funding related to the much-watched I-10 Mobile River Bridge Bayway Project.

Both the Mobile and Eastern shore MPOs are meeting at 10 this morning. According to an agenda released by the Mobile MPO one of their items this morning will be to talk about federal highway dollars from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. That act was meant to help highway projects that were stalled by interruptions during the pandemic. They meet at the GM&O Building located at 110 Beauregard Street.

The Eastern Shore MPO meets at Daphne City Hall for a special called meeting where the only item on the agenda is the I-10 bridge project.

MPO’s have gotten increased attention ever since the battle over the I-10 project two years ago. You’ll remember it was the Eastern Shore MPO that essentially killed the project at the time because of intense opposition to tolls proposed by ALDOT for the new bridge.