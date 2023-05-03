MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A rise in people using illegal Fentanyl, leads to a dramatic increase in deaths across the U.S.

“It’s absolutely tragic,” said Executive Director of the Drug Education Council, Virginia Guy. “This is the scariest time I’ve ever seen for drug use, particularly street drugs.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that from 2016 to 2021, the fentanyl death rate quadrupled, from roughly 5 deaths per 100,000 people to over 20 deaths per 100,000 people.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration reports 6 out of every 10 fentanyl-laced pills could contain a deadly dose.

Fentanyl prescribed by a doctor can be helpful to people battling cancer by reducing pain.

It turns deadly when people get the synthetic drug off the street for recreational use. That’s when it can be laced with other opioids and drugs like methamphetamine, which the CDC data also shows an increase deaths in.

Guy says fentanyl is less expensive than other drugs which is one of the reasons why it is commonly used on the streets. She tells News 5 Fentanyl continues to be a problem, especially in Mobile.

“Rarely a day goes by that I don’t hear about somebody overdosing and sadly it’s affecting a younger adult generation,” said Guy. “The early 20s to the 40-year-olds are really at risk…We’re losing too many.”

The Drug Education Council urges people to educate their loved ones about street drugs and how deadly they can be.

May 9 is National Fentanyl Awareness Day.