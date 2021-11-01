Mobile Downtown Airport to hold full-scale emergency plan exercise

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Airport Authority plans to conduct its triennial airport emergency plan exercise at the Mobile Downtown Airport (BFM) on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires the Mobile Downtown Airport to hold a full-scale airport emergency plan exercise at least every three years.

Along with the Mobile Airport Authority operations staff, the United States Coast Guard, Mobile Fire-Rescue, Mobile County Communications District, BFM ATCT, and the Mobile Police Homeland Security Unit will participate in the exercise.

This year’s scenario will focus on an emergency landing and mass rescue operation about 4,000 yards off Runway 14/32 in Mobile Bay. The goal is to exercise community response plans and capabilities so the Mobile Airport Authority and others are best prepared to handle worst-case scenarios related to the traveling public.

The exercise will be conducted from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and the Mobile Downtown Airport will remain

open and operational during this time.

People might see an increased number of emergency fire, police, and USCG vehicles and boats that will be taking part in the exercise. The USCG will also deploy lifejackets and a rescue mannequin in the water to simulate a water rescue.





The Mobile Airport Authority is asking people to avoid the area where the exercise will be taking place, including the Mobile Downtown Airport Terminal and the Cooper Riverside Park pier.