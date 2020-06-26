Mobile Downtown Airport becomes parking lot for planes grounded by COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Downtown Airport has become a parking lot for several American Airlines aircraft since some international flights were grounded due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

American Airlines tells WKRG News 5, 25 Boeing 777-200 and 6 Airbus A321 aircraft have been temporarily parked at Brookley Field.

American Airlines announced they will start booking flights to full capacity starting July 1. They will continue to notify customers if their flight is full and let them change to a less crowded flight at no extra cost.

The airline tells us when this begins, some of the aircraft parked at Brookley will return to service, but others will remain parked.

LATEST STORIES: