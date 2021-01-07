Mobile double homicide suspect served time for killing 2 people in 2006

James David Wilson in 2021 (left) and in 2006 (right)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man arrested for a double homicide this week in Mobile served time for another double homicide that occurred in 2006.

James David Wilson IV, 38, was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with Wednesday’s deadly shooting outside a CVS on Dr. MLK Jr. Avenue.

In April 2006, Wilson was arrested for shooting and killing two people in a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Court records show Wilson pleaded guilty in 2007 and was sentenced to prison.

