Mobile doctor now charged with murder in crash that killed medical student

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile neurosurgeon who was initially charged with manslaughter in a crash that killed a medical student last August is now charged with murder.

Dr. Jonathan Nakhla has been out of jail on a $200,000 bond after prosecutors say he was drunk and driving at speeds over 130 miles per hour when he crashed his car on west I-65 Service Road shortly after midnight on August 1. Samantha Thomas, a passenger in the car, was killed in the crash. Thomas was a third-year medical student.

The case was presented to a grand jury. According to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, the grand jury chose to indict Nakhla for murder instead of manslaughter.

Murder is a class A felony punishable by up to life in prison.