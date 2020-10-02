Mobile District Attorney’s Office says justice served for 2017 Prichard murder

PRICHARD, AL (WKRG) — Mobile District Attorney’s Office reports that 33-year-old Johnathan Reed was found guilty of Manslaughter and Reckless Endangerment for a 2017 Prichard murder.

41-year-old Harry Matthews was fatally shot at his own home on June 9, 2017, say the Attorney’s Office.

Mr. Matthews’s death was a tragic loss of life that could have been avoided if the defendant made different choices that night. We are grateful for the jury’s service and that the defendant was convicted for killing Mr. Matthews. I would like to thank my co-counsel Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker and the team at the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office for their hard work and dedication to this case.

Assistant District Attorney Michaelyn Gober

