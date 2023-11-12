MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office urges residents to avoid fake law enforcement officials.

The DA’s Office received an alert that a scammer was impersonating a law enforcement official, calling Mobile County citizens about a warrant for their arrest, and claiming that subpoenas were issued.

“The scammer is asking for cash payments to be brought to Government Plaza, at which time the scammer will meet them outside to collect, so the warrant will not be executed, and the person will not be arrested,” the release reads.

“The scammer may claim that a judge has issued a gag order prohibiting them from speaking to anyone about the phone call. The phone number the scammer is using appears as if it comes from Government Plaza, but they are illegally spoofing the number.”

The DA’s Office encouraged citizens who received the call not to respond because it is a scam.

Anyone with information on the scam can contact the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office at 251-574-8400.

