Mobile detectives to present Weinacker Ave. homicide evidence to Grand Jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police detectives will present evidence to a Grand Jury regarding Monday’s deadly shooting on Weinacker Ave., according to a police news release.

Police responded to a shooting call Monday afternoon at the 300 block of Weinacker Ave., where they found a 19-year-old male shot.

The victim was transported to a hospotal where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

Detectives investigating the case determined “the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal dispute that turned physical,” according to the release, and both victim and suspect fired at each other.