MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a 17-year-old boy who went missing four days ago.

James Lawrence Moss was last seen on Feb. 5 near Old Gulfcrest Highway in Chunchula. He may be in Citronelle, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile Police Department.

Moss is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair, according to the post.

If you have any information about Moss’ whereabouts, call the MCSO at 251-574-8633. You can also call the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-228-7688.