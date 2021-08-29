Mobile declares state of emergency, city offices closed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson declared a state of emergency Sunday in preparation for relief efforts as Hurricane Ida’s effects begin to impact on Mobile.

With the exception of emergency personnel, city operations closed at noon Sunday, Aug. 29, until the city determines when operations can resume safely. All city of Mobile offices will be closed on Monday, Aug. 30.

“We are continuing to monitor for flooding and potential debris and will keep citizens informed,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a press release Sunday. “As we start to feel the local impacts of Hurricane Ida, I would also encourage all Mobilians to stay weather aware.”

Mobile is under multiple watches and warnings from the National Weather Service related to Hurricane Ida. Heavy rain, flooding, storm surge, and the potential for tornadoes are expected. Keep up with the latest on Hurricane Ida here.

For those seeking shelter, Theodore High School at 6201 Swedetown Road North in Theodore is open as a general population/medical needs shelter. Those in need of transportation to this shelter should call 251-460-8074. The Mobile County Health Department will have personnel on-site for medical needs.