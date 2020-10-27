Mobile declares local state of emergency ahead of Zeta

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile has declared a local state of emergency ahead of Zeta.

Zeta is expected to move into the southern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and is expected to make landfall sometime Wednesday evening.

Ahead of landfall, the city has signed a local state of emergency effective starting Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. All city employees will be off from 12:00 p.m. Wednesday – 12:00 p.m. Thursday. The mayor met with all department heads Tuesday afternoon so everyone is prepared for the storm.

The city is also making sure public works employees know what they will be doing after Zeta passes to continue to clean up from Sally, while also getting clearing roadways and ‘starting the process over.’

Many are still cleaning up from Hurricane Sally in the City of Mobile.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson is asking people to remain vigilant and do what is necessary to protect themselves.

“Don’t under estimate this storm, we all went to sleep expecting Sally to be a hurricane 1, and it wasn’t a big deal. Well it became a hurricane 2 while we were asleep and there was a tremendous amount of damage,” said Stimpson.

Power crews are already staging ahead of the storm.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories